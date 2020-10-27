Dechert, Benesch Steer B&G Foods' $550M Crisco Brand Buy

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- B&G Foods Inc. announced Monday it entered into an agreement to acquire the Crisco brand from The J.M. Smucker Co. for roughly $550 million in a deal steered by Dechert LLP and Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP. The New Jersey-based B&G will also acquire a manufacturing facility and warehouse in Ohio, according to a statement. B&G said it intends to fund the acquisition and related fees with cash on hand and revolving loans under its existing credit facility. "We are very excited to add the iconic Crisco brand to the B&G Foods portfolio," said B&G President and CEO Kenneth G....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS