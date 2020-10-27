NLRB Approves 4-Site Calif. Bargaining Unit In AV Co. Dispute

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Audio visual workers at four California job sites can unionize separately from Golden State colleagues due to their distinct community of interest rooted in employee sharing and geography, the National Labor Relations Board ruled Monday. The decision from a unanimous NLRB, reversing a regional director's ruling, found that employees at the four Monterey, California, job sites have such a high level of interaction that it tips the scale toward an International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees local's petition to represent the employees as a unit separate from employees at 16 other sites in Northern California. "The board has found that the...

