Donziger Judge Punts Ethical-Disobedience Question To Trial

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The judge overseeing an upcoming criminal trial against Chevron foe Steven Donziger said Monday she'll leave for trial a decision about whether to bar Donziger from arguing that he was fulfilling his ethical duties to his clients when he violated court orders. Donziger faces trial starting Nov. 4 on contempt misdemeanor charges arising from his flouting of court orders in an underlying case Chevron filed against Donziger, which stemmed from a $9 billion environmental judgment he obtained against the company in Ecuador in 2011. U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska said in the order posted Monday that she'll wait until the trial to...

