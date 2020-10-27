Judge Wants New Bellwether List In Cook Vein Filter MDL

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The Indiana federal judge overseeing multidistrict litigation over alleged defects in Cook Medical Inc.'s vein filters has asked the company and the plaintiffs' steering committee to narrow down a list of possible bellwether cases, after the three previous bellwethers ended before trial. In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young laid out a game plan for a "staged" approach to scheduling two bellwether suits for two categories of cases in the MDL, in light of the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the courts. As part of the process, Judge Young in a separate screening order on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS