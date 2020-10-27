Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Wants New Bellwether List In Cook Vein Filter MDL

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The Indiana federal judge overseeing multidistrict litigation over alleged defects in Cook Medical Inc.'s vein filters has asked the company and the plaintiffs' steering committee to narrow down a list of possible bellwether cases, after the three previous bellwethers ended before trial.

In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young laid out a game plan for a "staged" approach to scheduling two bellwether suits for two categories of cases in the MDL, in light of the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the courts.

As part of the process, Judge Young in a separate screening order on...

