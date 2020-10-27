Hecla Mining Co. Execs Escape Suit Over $515M Biz Purchase

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Tuesday tossed a shareholder derivative suit against Hecla Mining Co. that claimed executives omitted information about its $515 million purchase of another mining company and caused its stock price to drop, saying the executives didn't mislead shareholders. U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly granted the defendants' motion to dismiss the suit, agreeing with Hecla's executives that shareholder Donald Kooker failed to state a claim when he accused 10 Hecla officers and directors of misleading shareholders. "The amended complaint fails to state a cognizable [Section 14(a)] claim because the challenged proxy statements are neither misleading nor material," Judge...

