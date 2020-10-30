Italian Waste Co. Ordered To Pay £510K Costs In BNP Suit

Law360, London (October 30, 2020, 5:37 PM GMT) -- A judge has said the owner of an Italian energy plant must hand over £510,000 ($655,000) to cover the costs that BNP Paribas forked out in a suit against the company, after ruling the French lender did not owe a duty of care to negotiate a swap agreement. Judge Sara Cockerill said Trattamento Rifiuti Metropolitani must reimburse 60% of the £850,000 that BNP paid out during a High Court battle. The judge also ordered the Italian business to pay 2% interest on the amount in a decision on costs, dated Oct. 26. Judge Cockerill ruled in September that the waste-to-energy plant...

