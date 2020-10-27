Zoom Is Firms' Strong Favorite For Video Conferencing: Study

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 11:43 PM EDT) -- Zoom became the favorite video conferencing platform for law firms at just the right time, jumping from a preferred choice at 34% of firms in 2019 to 71% in 2020, according to a study released Tuesday by the International Legal Technology Association. Microsoft Teams is also up in usage, with 48% percent of firms reporting that they have the video conferencing software in 2020, compared to 12% in 2019, the ILTA's annual Technology Survey said. "Zoom's ability to respond to criticisms of security, usability and lack of features allowed it to make serious in-roads to our collective practices, including courtrooms, presentations,...

