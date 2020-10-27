Cannabis Regs: Mass. Looks To Curb Delivery Monopolization

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts took a preemptive swipe at delivery market domination with eleventh-hour changes to proposed rules, while Washington adopted a lighter touch on enforcement and Michigan eased its ownership interest disclosure threshold. Here, Law360 takes stock of these and other developments in cannabis regulation. Massachusetts Tightens Delivery Rules Over Consolidation Fears The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission has reshuffled its proposed marijuana delivery rules to prevent consolidation in the hotly anticipated segment of the market, set to open soon after regulations are finalized in the coming weeks. Under the draft changes approved Oct. 20, delivery operators would be limited to one warehouse per...

