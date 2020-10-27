EPA Greenlights Dicamba Use After 9th Circ.-Ordered Review

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday renewed its approval of the herbicide dicamba for use on cotton and soybeans after a brief ban ordered by the Ninth Circuit, which told the agency it had understated the chemical's risks. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said the new registrations mean BASF's Engenia Herbicide, Bayer AG unit Monsanto's XtendiMax with VaporGrip and Syngenta's Tavium Plus VaporGrip will be available for farmers to use during next year's growing season. In June, the Ninth Circuit said that the EPA violated the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act when it lowballed the extent of the use of...

