SRA Fines Law Firm For Improperly Holding £3M In Funds

Law360, London (October 28, 2020, 5:45 PM GMT) -- Litigation specialist Milberg Ltd. has been fined by the Solicitors Regulation Authority for allowing more than £3 million ($3.9 million) in funds to improperly pass through its client account for cases it was not involved in, the U.K.'s solicitors' regulatory body said Wednesday. The SRA found that on two occasions, the firm accepted money that was intended for litigation against a car manufacturer over an emissions scandal and a breach of contract lawsuit when it was not involved in either case. The funds were received because Ferguson Litigation Funding Ltd., a former subsidiary of the firm, had entered into agreements with...

