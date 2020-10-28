Gov't Aims To Push Savers To Seek Pension Transfer Advice

Law360, London (October 28, 2020, 12:24 PM GMT) -- The government set out new rules on Wednesday that would encourage savers to get formal advice before dipping into their retirement savings in an attempt to rein in pensions freedom laws and protect investors from scams. The Department for Work and Pensions said it plans to introduce a "stronger nudge" regime, which would require trustees of occupational schemes to encourage, or nudge, savers considering taking money out of their pensions to seek advice before they make a decision. "The stronger nudge provisions are just part of a package of important measures designed to help people make informed decisions about accessing their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS