Fund Helps 11K Investors In Failed Securities Co.

Law360, London (October 28, 2020, 3:03 PM GMT) -- Britain's bankruptcy compensation scheme has said it is working to help 11,500 consumers with money tied up in Reyker Securities PLC to claw back their investments after the company was put in administration when it hit a spate of financial difficulties. The Financial Services Compensation Scheme said Tuesday that it has been working with special administrators for Reyker Securities to ensure that the company, which provided investment services to private clients, can return assets to its customers. Reyker Securities asked the High Court in October 2019 to place it in special administration after its directors failed to complete a sale they...

