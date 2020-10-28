Ed Sheeran Ducks Sanctions Over Error In 'Shape Of You' Suit

Law360, London (October 28, 2020, 4:26 PM GMT) -- Ed Sheeran narrowly avoided losing a copyright infringement claim over the hit song "Shape of You" on Wednesday after a London judge said it would not be fair to penalize the singer for his lawyers' decision to stonewall a fellow artist seeking information on the song's composition. Although the hit songwriter's legal team made a "serious and significant" breach by ignoring the request and didn't ask for more time replying, granting judgment against him would defeat the "overriding objective" of the litigation, High Court Master Francesca Kaye said. Sheeran is seeking a court declaration that he has copyright over the hit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS