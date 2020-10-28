Policyholders Urge Court To Block £11B Rothesay Deal

Law360, London (October 28, 2020, 4:01 PM GMT) -- A lawyer representing policyholders who object to Prudential's proposed transfer of 370,000 annuity policies worth £11.2 billion ($14.6 billion) to Rothesay Life PLC told an appeals court on Wednesday that the trial judge had been right to consider factors outside regulatory and expert reports to block the deal. Barry Isaacs QC, counsel for the policyholders, said the appeal brought by Prudential Assurance Company and Rothesay after a judge refused in August 2019 to sign off the deal is asking the court to act as a "rubber stamp" for the transfer rather than to scrutinize it. Prudential sold the policies for the long term,...

