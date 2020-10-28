3 Firms Assist As Blank-Check Co. Inks $300M SolarMax Deal

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Hong Kong-based blank-check company Alberton Acquisition Corp. has agreed to buy West Coast solar energy firm SolarMax Technology Inc. in a $300 million deal put together with help from Hunter Taubman, Ogier and Ellenoff Grossman, the companies said Wednesday. The deal will see an Alberton affiliate called Alberton Merger Subsidiary Inc. merge with SolarMax, which is incorporated in Nevada and has executive offices in California, according to a statement. Under the terms of the transaction, SolarMax shareholders will exchange their shares for Alberton shares totaling $300 million in value. As a result of the deal, SolarMax is expected to trade on...

