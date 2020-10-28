Tobacco Co. Tries To Keep $800M PwC Negligence Case Alight

Law360, London (October 28, 2020, 4:45 PM GMT) -- A subsidiary of British American Tobacco told the Court of Appeal on Wednesday that PricewaterhouseCooper's bid to block its $800 million negligence lawsuit is a "desperate" attempt to avoid examination of matters not explored in related litigation tied to an expensive environmental cleanup. On the second day of the hearing before the appellate panel of three judges, Andrew Thompson QC of Erskine Chambers, a lawyer for BTI, the tobacco company subsidiary, took aim at PwC's argument that the trial judge had erred in relying on issues in the connected litigation. That move is a "really a desperate attempt by PwC...to get...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS