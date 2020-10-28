Drugmaker Wins Appeal On Myeloma Treatment Authorization

Law360, London (October 28, 2020, 6:59 PM GMT) -- A European Union court on Wednesday overturned a decision preventing a Spanish biopharmaceutical company from putting its oncology drug on the market, finding that two experts who weighed in on the decision had a potential conflict of interest. The General Court sided with PharmaMar SA — which makes a treatment for multiple myeloma, a bone marrow cancer, called Aplidin — in its bid to appeal a 2018 European Commission decision refusing to grant it marketing authorization for the drug, determining some uncertainty existed as to whether two members of an advisory group who consulted in the decision-making process were impartial....

