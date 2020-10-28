Zimmer Says No Sex Bias Behind Exec's Severance Denial

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. asked a federal judge to toss out a suit from a former executive who said the medical device maker violated sex discrimination law when it denied her severance, claiming she got the same treatment a man would have. Zimmer filed a motion for summary judgment in Indiana federal court Tuesday, looking to end Title VII and Equal Pay Act claims from Robin Barney, who Zimmer argued can't show that gender played a role in her departure or her eligibility for an exit package. "The record confirms Barney received all of the separation pay to which she was...

