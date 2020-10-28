HSBC Taps Ex-Barclays GC As Chief Legal Officer

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- HSBC Holdings PLC is bringing on the former general counsel at rival bank Barclays PLC as its top lawyer, the firm announced Wednesday. Bob Hoyt, who handled all legal and regulatory issues for Barclays and earlier in his career oversaw the U.S. Department of the Treasury's legal strategy during the 2008 financial crisis, will assume his role in January. "We warmly welcome Bob as group chief legal officer," HSBC CEO Noel Quinn said in a statement. "He brings considerable experience in some of the most complex legal and regulatory matters impacting the financial industry globally." Hoyt spent seven years as Barclays'...

