ITC Probe Halts Fake Eyelash Patent Fight In NJ

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 2:29 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey magistrate judge on Wednesday paused Lashify Inc.'s patent suit against Kiss Nail Products pending the resolution of the U.S. International Trade Commission's probe into false eyelash products that allegedly infringe Lashify's patents. In a one-page order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Ann Marie Donio granted an unopposed motion to stay Lashify Inc.'s lawsuit against Kiss Nail Products Inc. to await the outcome of the ITC investigation into false eyelash imports. The decision comes less than a week after the ITC announced it is looking into allegations that the imports of a range of products, including eyelash extensions, computer gear and organic...

