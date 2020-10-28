Fed. Circ. Vacates WDTX Judge's Transfer Denial

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday threw out U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright's decision refusing to ship a Schlumberger unit's patent lawsuit over fracking technology to South Texas despite an earlier case filed there, saying the judge's analysis contained "clear errors." In an eight-page precedential order, a three-judge panel vacated Judge Albright's June decision not to transfer Schlumberger-owned Cameron International Corp.'s lawsuit against Nitro Fluids LLC from the Western District of Texas to the Southern District. The judge had found there was "substantial overlap" between the present case and a prior lawsuit Cameron filed against Nitro in South Texas, but said that there...

