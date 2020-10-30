Ex-Google Atty Joins Coinbase In Latest Crypto People Move

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 3:19 PM EDT) -- Coinbase Inc. announced Friday it has hired an ex-top lawyer with Google to serve as its deputy general counsel of product and commercial, the latest legal executive to leave a high-profile job for the rapidly growing cryptocurrency industry. Milana McCullagh, who spent more than 13 years at Google, most recently as senior director of legal, will work across functions at Coinbase on product legal support, helping the firm to streamline new product launches while ensuring compliance with law. "Google is an amazing place to work, but it was time for me to go back to my legal counseling roots and bring...

