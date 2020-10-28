From Mintz To Mass. Top Jurist: Tracing Kimberly Budd's Rise

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The last time Kimberly Budd filled a judicial seat previously held by Ralph Gants, she was about as far away from the bench as her career would take her. It was July 2009, and the former federal prosecutor and Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC associate was working for Harvard Business School when Democratic Gov. Deval Patrick nominated her to the Massachusetts Superior Court, where Justice Gants had been before being elevated to the Supreme Judicial Court. This time, the 54-year-old SJC associate justice is poised to succeed Justice Gants, who died in September, as chief justice of the...

