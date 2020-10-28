Employer Can Ditch Arbitration Association In Fla. Wage Suit

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A blast chiller manufacturer that refused to pay American Arbitration Association filing fees for a former employee's overtime claim won its request for a Florida federal court to appoint an alternative arbitrator. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom agreed with Doral, Florida-based Irinox North America's request to find that an arbitration agreement with a former worker didn't require the AAA to arbitrate the worker's wage and hour claim. Irinox sought her approval after the parties disagreed about who had to pay administrative filing fees and the AAA refused to proceed with the arbitration. Central to Judge Bloom's decision was whether the agreement...

