CEO Fraud Charges Drive Cybersecurity Co. NS8 Into Ch. 11

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 11:11 AM EDT) -- Las Vegas, Nevada-based cybersecurity and fraud prevention business NS8 Inc. sought Chapter 11 protection in Delaware early Wednesday, saying it fell victim to its own fraud when a top officer allegedly overstated revenues in records used in part to attract $123 million from investors. Daniel P. Wikel, chief restructuring officer of NS8 and a senior managing director with FTI Consulting Inc., alleged in an initial declaration that company CEO and co-founder Adam Rogas fraudulently pumped up the company's revenue and account statements as the startup was seeking investors. Discovery of the alleged crimes sent the business into an instant nosedive....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS