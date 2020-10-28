Commerce Finds No Violation Of US-Mexico Sugar Deal

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce said Wednesday it will leave intact deals suspending countervailing and anti-dumping duty investigations into Mexican raw and refined sugar, after finding that Mexican sugar producers are complying with the 2017 suspension agreements. Commerce reviewed Mexican sugar imported into the U.S. in 2018 and determined that Mexican sugar producers Ingenio Adolfo López Mateos SA de CV and its affiliates, referred to as Grupo PIASA and Ingenio Pánuco SAPI de CV, are not violating the terms of the department's suspension agreements with Mexico, according to a Federal Register notice. In its final determination, Commerce rejected allegations by the...

