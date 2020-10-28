UPS Worker Loses Bias Case Against Teamsters Unit

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A National Labor Relations Board judge has dismissed a suit alleging a Teamsters unit discriminated against a UPS worker by keeping him in the dark about his slow-moving overtime grievance, saying the union kept him abreast of developments and doesn't bear the blame for various delays. Administrative Law Judge Kimberly Sorg-Graves said Tuesday that Teamsters Local 957 met its duty of fair representation to Ryan Black, chalking the delays up to the high volume of grievances filed at his Ohio facility and a pending dispute over how to interpret contract language that controlled his complaint, among other factors. "Black's real complaint...

