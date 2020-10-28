NYSE Exec, Ex-Weil Partner Taking VC Crypto Regulatory Role

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Anthony Albanese, currently the chief regulatory officer of the New York Stock Exchange, is heading to venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz where he will work on cryptocurrency regulation matters, the company announced on Wednesday. Albanese, whose stint at the NYSE started in March 2016, previously spent half a year as acting superintendent for New York state's Department of Financial Services and is a 13-year alumnus of the partnership at Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, where he specialized in securities litigation. Andreessen Horowitz general partner Katie Haun said in a statement on Wednesday that Albanese will steer the firm's regulatory outreach and...

