Crypto Cos., Bodybuilder Start Talks In $4.9M Bitcoin Suit

Law360, London (October 29, 2020, 4:17 PM GMT) -- Two cryptocurrency businesses have agreed to enter into settlement talks with a bodybuilder who brought a $4.9 million lawsuit over losses he claims he suffered when trading in Bitcoin using platforms provided by the companies. Andrew Hochhauser QC, sitting as a deputy judge at the High Court, said in an order dated Oct. 27 that London-based Gatehub Ltd., Bitstamp Ltd., which has its headquarters in Luxembourg, and Salim Satir will engage in alternative dispute resolution talks. Satir, who has been described as a bodybuilding sports coach in the proceedings, is suing the companies for allegedly misleading him about the services they provided. He has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS