Ill. Pot Lottery Winners Take Redo Challenge To State Court

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A group of cannabis companies whose perfect application scores earned them a spot in Illinois' adult-use dispensary license lottery want an Illinois state court to halt regulators' re-scoring process after the state Supreme Court declined to hear their request last week. The cannabis companies' Tuesday lawsuit asks a judge in Sangamon County, Illinois, to block state government officials from carrying out an adult-use dispensary licensing scheme that they say has become unlawfully improvised after feedback from unnamed community leaders and stakeholders drove them to announce an application scoring redo. The state's decision to issue supplemental application deficiency notices and extend the...

