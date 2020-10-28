Linde Reaches $10M Settlement Over NJ Superfund Site

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Multinational chemical company Linde Inc. agreed Wednesday to pay $10 million for cleanup costs incurred by the U.S. government at a New Jersey Superfund site where chemical manufacturing allegedly left behind hazardous chemicals including mercury polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs. The settlement covers remediation work for alleged pollution at the Union County site from the 1950s through 1990, when predecessors to Linde that operated at the site released hazardous substances while creating the common industrial chemicals known as chlor-alkali. According to the consent decree filed in New Jersey federal court alongside a formal complaint, the chemical company's predecessor, Praxair, told the U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS