AXA Slams Insurer's £13M Lawsuit Over Pension Scheme Sale

Law360, London (October 30, 2020, 12:44 PM GMT) -- AXA has hit back at a lawsuit over the sale of a pension scheme that left Standard Life on the hook for some £13 million ($16.8 million) in tax relief, arguing in a court filing that the other insurer lost out because it dragged its feet in putting the problems right. Lawyers for AXA UK PLC denied in a filing at the High Court dated Oct. 27 that the company was liable to compensate Standard Life Savings Ltd. for pension contributions to members between 2016 and 2017. Standard Life has sued AXA to recover the money it paid to pension members as part of...

