Irwin Mitchell Denies Bad Advice Claims In £1.3M Share Suit

Law360, London (November 10, 2020, 7:00 PM GMT) -- Law firm Irwin Mitchell has told a London court that the alleged problem it failed to spot in a share sale agreement was a routine provision included in many contracts as it fought back in a £1.3 million ($1.7 million) suit brought by a British construction adviser. The law firm hit back at the suit Daniel Rowe brought over contracts governing the sale of his stake in Jackson Rowe Associates Ltd., a Kent-based construction specialist, to F3 Group Ltd., a London-based real estate development consultancy, in 2013. Rowe claims that the shareholders agreement drawn up by Thomas Eggar LLP, which merged with Irwin Mitchell...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS