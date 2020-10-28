Fla. Court Says Univ. Of Miami Immune To Med Mal Suit

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday tossed a medical malpractice suit accusing a University of Miami doctor of providing negligent treatment at a public teaching hospital that caused a patient's injuries, saying because the doctor can be considered an agent of the hospital he is, therefore, immune under state law. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the Third District affirmed a summary judgment ruling in favor of the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine in a suit alleging Dr. Thomas Salerno failed to prescribe anticoagulants to Morela Lazzari at state-operated Jackson Memorial Hospital, which resulted in the patient's disabilities....

