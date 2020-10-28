Louisiana Court Reinstates Suit Over Infant's Heart Injury

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana appellate panel on Wednesday revived a woman's suit accusing a physician of failing to diagnose her premature infant's pulmonary artery hypertension, which caused heart and lung injuries, saying the mother's medical expert sufficiently opined that the physician caused the baby's injuries. Judge Candyce G. Perret, writing for the panel, said the trial court improperly granted summary judgment to Dr. Geeta Dalal and Louisiana Medical Mutual Insurance Co. in a case plaintiff Megan Thomas brought on behalf of herself and her daughter, Mariah Charles. Dalal maintained that an affidavit by Thomas' expert and Mariah's later treating physician, Dr. Albert M....

