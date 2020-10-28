Record Low Refugee Cap Goes Into Effect, Sparking Outcry

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday formally committed the U.S. to accept up to 15,000 refugees this fiscal year, crystallizing a historically low refugee ceiling and sparking outcry among advocates. The U.S. Department of State first proposed this fiscal year's refugee ceiling hours before the 2020 fiscal year ended. Although the State Department predicted that 300,000 individuals would seek protection in the U.S. this fiscal year, only 15,000 would be accepted through the U.S. refugee program, which allows foreign nationals fleeing persecution to apply for protection from abroad. Trump formalized that cap in a Wednesday presidential determination. "The admission of up to...

