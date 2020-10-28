Michael Best Snags New Labor Senior Counsel In Chicago

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Michael Best & Friedrich LLP has added a new senior counsel from LaPointe Law PC to its labor and employment relations practice in Chicago. S. Leigh Jeter joins the firm with experience representing both public and private sector clients on matters such as harassment and discrimination, and defending them before government agencies including the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the firm said Tuesday. "I've known of Michael Best for years and have known some of their labor and employment attorneys for a long time, and what I've witnessed is that they just have a really strong and innovative approach to helping...

