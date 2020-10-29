Fed. Circ. Urged To Reverse Apple, Visa Win Over Payment IP

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- A mobile payment company has urged the Federal Circuit to overturn a Delaware federal court's dismissal of its patent lawsuit against Apple and Visa over Apple Pay, saying the district judge incorrectly adopted a "'mile-high' view" of the claims when it analyzed the patents under Alice. In an opening brief Wednesday, Universal Secure Registry LLC said that U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly erred in invalidating its patents under the U.S. Supreme Court Alice ruling, which holds that abstract ideas are ineligible for patent protection absent an added inventive concept. USR argued that the patent claims covered a "specific" way for...

