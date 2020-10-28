EU To Boost Trade Sanctions Given Possible Digital Tax Spat

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The European Union said Wednesday it would update the regulation allowing it to apply countermeasures in the event of a trade war, with tensions likely in the new year over a possible digital services tax. A European Union regulation ensures the bloc can enforce its trade rights should a partner block dispute settlement mechanisms under bilateral treaties. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) The dispute resolution mechanisms provided for by the World Trade Organization have been paralyzed by the Trump administration, which has blocked the appointment of judges to its appellate body. The EU is set to update its own rules governing its behavior...

