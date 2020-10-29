3rd Circ. Backs WashU's $32M Patent Contract Win

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 4:12 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has upheld a ruling that the University of Wisconsin breached a royalty contract with Washington University in St. Louis over kidney disease treatment patents, finding that WashU was entitled to more than the $32 million award it received. In a nonprecedential opinion Wednesday, a three-judge panel rejected the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation's argument that WashU's lawsuit against it was barred by the statute of limitations, siding with a Delaware federal judge's finding that the foundation concealed information that would have allowed WashU to sue on time. However, the panel said that WashU's $32 million award should be increased...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS