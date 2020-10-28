'Hug Your Whistleblower,' Former SEC Attorneys Advise

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Attorneys speaking at a panel on the success of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's whistleblower program, which just closed a record year before landing its largest bounty ever, had plenty of advice on Wednesday with an overarching message: "Hug your whistleblower." The comment came from two former members of the SEC's enforcement division in a conversation with Jane Norberg, chief of the SEC's Office of the Whistleblower, during the virtual Securities Enforcement Forum 2020. The 10-year-old whistleblower program's record-breaking fiscal year 2020 saw more than $175 million awarded to 39 whistleblowers. Lorin L. Reisner of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS