Proposed Online Accessibility Law Could Curb ADA Litigation

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 11:48 AM EST) -- A bill introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives last month aims to set the standards for website and mobile application compliance under the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Online Accessibility Act, or OAA, seeks to specifically include consumer-facing websites and mobile applications operated by private companies to the definition of "public accommodations" under the ADA, essentially codifying what courts around the nation and parties in private settlement are already enforcing. Key Provisions of the OAA Some of the key provisions of the OAA are that it would set compliance standards for websites and mobile applications. Specifically, under the OAA, a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS