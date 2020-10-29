Ohio Bell Uniform Protest Was Protected Conduct, NLRB Says

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The Ohio Bell Telephone Co. was wrong to discipline employees who showed up to work in street clothes instead of branded uniforms to protest the company's dress code, a National Labor Relations Board panel ruled. Affirming an administrative law judge's March decision, the unanimous three-judge panel on Wednesday said the uniform protest constituted protected activity under the National Labor Relations Act. But it also reversed some of Judge Christine Dibble's findings, holding that the AT&T subsidiary was justified in issuing attendance citations to employees who left work to retrieve their uniforms after the protest ended. "The concerted protest ended when they...

