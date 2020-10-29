Marker Co. Says Insurer Can't Erase $2.8M TM Suit Coverage

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT) -- An Illinois-based art marker company told the Seventh Circuit on Wednesday that a lower court correctly awarded it $2.8 million after finding that its insurer acted vexatiously in declining to cover the company's defense in an underlying trademark suit. Marker company Creation Supply Inc. told the court in a brief that its insurer, Selective Insurance Co. of the Southeast, has failed to "come to grips" with the actual reasons a court found that the insurer's conduct violated Section 155 of the Illinois Insurance Code. The lower court found Selective vexatiously and unreasonably fought "tooth and nail" against the marker company's claim for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS