DHS Looks To Ditch H-1B Visa Lottery For Salary Ranking

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is planning to replace the H-1B specialty occupation visa lottery, in which foreign citizens with college degrees compete for limited slots, with a wage-based selection process prioritizing higher salaries, the department said Wednesday. Under the proposal, DHS would no longer conduct a random selection process for H-1B visas. Instead, the work visas would be ranked and doled out based on the highest salaries promised to applicants by their potential employers, the proposed rule says. "The current use of random selection to allocate H-1B visas makes it harder for businesses to plan their hiring, fails to...

