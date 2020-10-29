Insurer Wins Fight Over $2M In Defaulted Construction Bonds

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- An insurance company triumphed Thursday in its battle in Pennsylvania federal court to recover nearly $2 million for unpaid obligations under two indemnity agreements for construction contracts. Developers Surety and Indemnity Co. has shown that two couples and their affiliated entities breached their contracts by failing to pay, U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan said in granting Developers a win on its claims. However, the court declined to award legal fees yet, saying the parties hadn't yet established whether Developers' claim of about $60,000 in attorney fees was reasonable. Developers in 2017 sued Victor Veltri; Eloise Veltri; Victor Veltri as general partner of...

