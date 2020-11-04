Carstens & Cahoon Expands With New Office In Waco, Texas

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 11:03 PM EST) -- Dallas-based IP law firm Carstens & Cahoon LLP has announced it will open a second office in Waco with the aim of getting in on the ground floor for what is expected to be an increasingly important venue for IP law. Partners Vincent Allen, Theodore Baroody and Brian Carpenter will lead the office, where they expect to capitalize on a surge in filings of intellectual property cases in the district, the firm said last week. The U.S. Supreme Court's 2017 TC Heartland decision, which imposed stricter limits on where patent infringement suits could be filed, ended the reign of the Eastern...

