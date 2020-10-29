NJ Assembly Urges Feds To Up SALT Deduction Cap To $25K

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution urging the federal government to raise the state and local tax deduction cap to $25,000 from its current $10,000. The New Jersey Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution asking the federal government to increase the state and local tax deduction cap to $25,000 from $10,000. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Assembly Resolution 193 passed by a 70-0 vote with one abstention. The measure asks the federal government to increase the SALT deduction cap to $25,000 from $10,000, which was established by 2017's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. "Given the enormous fiscal benefits that the SALT deduction...

