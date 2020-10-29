Top EU Court Urged To Back Italian Bank Rescue Deal

Law360, London (October 29, 2020, 1:27 PM GMT) -- A legal adviser told the European Union's top court on Thursday that Italy's rescue plan for an ailing bank six years ago was legal, rejecting arguments from the European Commission that it breached state aid rules. Advocate General Evgeni Tanchev used a nonbinding opinion to the European Court of Justice to urge judges to dismiss an appeal brought by the commission on support measures adopted by a consortium of Italian banks for one of its members, Banca Tercas. The EU's General Court reversed in March 2019 a decision by the commission from 2015 that the financial assistance ran counter to EU state aid rules....

