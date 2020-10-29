Maersk Oil Cos. Win Profit-Allocation Row With HMRC

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Two Maersk Oil companies won their bid for a lower U.K. tax rate on profits they earned in 2011, after the Court of Appeal ruled Thursday that the companies properly allocated their profits for that year. The companies had adequate reason to apportion all of their ring-fence profits to several months of 2011 in which there was a lower 20% supplemental charge on oil drilling activities, the court found. The tax rate increased to 32% in late March 2011. The ruling is a loss for HM Revenue & Customs, which had assessed Maersk Oil North Sea and Maersk Oil UK almost...

